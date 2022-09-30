Hira Khan bids goodbye to ‘Mere Humsafar’

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan aka Roomi bid farewell to the much-loved TV show ‘Mere Humsafar’ with a new reel video.

Khan shared BTS footage from the last day of the ‘Mere Humsafar’ shoot as the show finished airing last night. The celebrity also penned a heartfelt note along with the viral reel to express her gratitude for the team.

“Never thought that a small part like Roomi would change my life upside down. Thank you for making it bigger than it was,” wrote the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star on the photo and video sharing application.

She further added, “Truly indebted by all the love Mere Humsafar has received especially across borders.”

Khan also acknowledged the ensemble cast of the show in her post as she penned, “Got lucky and absolutely honoured to share the screen space by the finest this industry has to offer.”

“My dearest @haniaheheofficial[Hania Aamir], thank god that I met you in this chaos.”

Khan concluded her post by thanking the makers for ‘believing’ in her ‘when nobody else did’.

‘Mere Humsafar’, one of the hottest shows of this season, with millions of YouTube views and a massive fanbase extended to multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal, aired its final episode 40 last night.

Hira Khan played Roomi in ‘Mere Humsafar’, the younger and only sister of protagonist Hamza (Farhan Saeed).

The show wrapped up on a happy note, with Hamza and Hala coming back together after the birth of their daughter. Moreover, Roomi got married in the presence of her family, while Sameen forgave Khurram in the final instalment.

Qasim Ali Mureed aced the direction of the superhit script written by Saira Raza.

