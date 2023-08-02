Hira Khan, husband Arslan Khan’s latest post goes viral

The video of showbiz couple Arslan Khan and Hira Khan dancing to a Bollywood song is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The video showed Arslan Khan and Hira Khan lip-synching the lyrics and dancing to the song ‘What Jhumka?‘ from the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘. In the caption, she wrote that they made the video at her husband’s insistence.

Hira Khan is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on Instagram. She is nearing the 600,000-followers mark on the visual-sharing platform.

The actress treats her fans and admirers to pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

Hira Khan got engaged to Arslan Khan in February this year. The ‘Mere Humsafar‘ star turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application and shared a clip of her hearty proposal to beau Arslan.

They tied the knot in the same month in the presence of their close ones, friends and their celebrity friends .

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hira Khan was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si‘ as the main protagonist, Sara. She also received love and acclaim for her portrayal of Roomi in the mega-buster play ‘Mere Humsafar‘ earlier.