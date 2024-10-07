Hira Khan calls husband Arslan ‘winner of her heart’ after ‘Tamasha’

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan termed her husband Arslan Khan the winner of her heart after he lost the ‘Tamasha’ season 3 trophy to Malik Aqeel.

Taking to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Sunday, Hira Khan praised her husband Arslan for his game in ‘Tamasha’, after he was named runner-up of the season in the finale episode.

In a heartfelt note, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor wrote, “The winner of my heart, the wazeer of my house. In a house full of extroverts, you made it to the top 2, who would’ve thought?”

“You make me swell with pride,” she added and welcomed him back to the ‘reality’. “The asli tamasha (real drama) starts now!”

In response to his wife’s post, the ‘Khudsar’ actor wrote, “Back to my life (wife).”

It is pertinent to mention here that season 3 of ARY Digital’s reality show ‘Tamasha’ came to an end on Saturday, where host Adnan Siddiqui announced Malik Aqeel as the winner of the season, with Arslan Khan being the close runner-up.

Anam Tanveer, Saima Baloch and Wajeha Khan were the other 3 finalists of the latest season.