Hira Khan mocks influencer Dr Ejaz Waris in now viral video

Following the public criticism from Dr. Ejaz Waris regarding Saba Qamar’s birthday celebration, showbiz star Hira Khan has intervened to back her fellow actress.

Hira Khan posted an Instagram story addressing the growing dispute, which immediately sparked an online debate. Urging the public not to treat artists as public property and to separate their professional work from their private lives, she captioned her post: “Friends, someone please take the mic away from these ‘phupos’ (aunts), please.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Hira Khan further highlighted how artists are often unfairly judged for their personal decisions—ranging from their attire to their celebrations—by the very people who consistently benefit from and enjoy their craft.

Her condemnation of the unwarranted judgment of artists’ private lives sparked a heated exchange on social media regarding public scrutiny and celebrity privacy.

Later, Dr. Waris reacted to the actress’s opinions through his personal Instagram handle, questioning Hira’s priorities and rejecting her stance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

In a video message, Dr. Waris noted that Hira has only been involved in a few projects and advised that she should focus on her own work rather than backing others. He added that Hira should take lessons from her elders on how to show proper respect.

However, the clash between the actress and Dr. Waris has ignited a massive debate across social media regarding the boundaries between public commentary and personal respect for artists.

Many admirers came to Hira’s defense, supporting her for pointing out what they saw as the unwarranted policing of another artist’s choices. Others commented on the role of public figures in shaping social norms.

The controversy began when Dr. Waris objected to Saba Qamar’s birthday celebrations, criticizing the music, environment, and clothing as inappropriate. Qamar’s party was a glamorous, film-themed evening attended by close friends and industry figures, including Bilal Saeed and fashion icon Ken Doll.