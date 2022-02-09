Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi’s video wins hearts on social media

Actors Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi were seen dancing in an Instagram video that is viral and has the social media users talking.

In the 18-second video, we can see the two celebrities showing off their dance movies. Hira Mani wore a black shirt along with a denim jacket and jeans.

Anoushay Abbasi – on the other hand – was seen in a black shirt along with a white tied overall and denim jeans as well. The viral video was seen by thousands of users. There were some interesting comments on it as well.

They both have quite a fanbase on their social media platforms. They take to their picture and video-sharing platform profiles to share pictures and projects’ BTS for their fans.

Hira Mani has received praise for her work in superhit projects namely Meray Paas Tum Ho along with Sun Yaara, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Do Bol and Ghalati.

Her performance in Do Bol earned her a nomination for the Best Television Actress-critic award Pakistan International Screen Awards back last year.

In August, the celebrity was awarded the Global Women Media Award by the current Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarvar for her contribution to the country’s entertainment industry.

Anoushay Abbasi has worked in several superhit projects as well namely Mera Saaein 2, Khushboo Ka Ghar, Pyaray Afzal, Madventures, Ghalati and Prem Gali.

These days, she played a pivotal character in ARY Digital’s Benaam as well.

