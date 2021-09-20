Hira Mani’s father passes away, actor shares his words of wisdom

Hira Mani’s father, Syed Farrukh Jamal, passed away on Saturday, shared her husband and popular comedian Salman Sheikh, also known as Mani.

The news was shared by Mani on his personal Facebook account on Saturday. “It is with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira’s father Syed Farukkh Jamal,” he wrote.

According to his post, his father-in-law’s funeral prayers were held at the Taimuriah Masjid in North Nazimabad, Karachi.

A day after the unfortunate news was shared, Hira took to her Instagram to share a post from her late father’s Facebook account, vowing to share his words of wisdom with her fans and followers, saying, “Mere abbu ki bohat achi achi baatien thien waqtan fawaqtan app sub se share kerti Rahungi Insha’Allah (I’ll share my father’s words of wisdom with you guys from time to time).”

The aforementioned Facebook post read, “Death is the gateway to a new life, so be careful. Don’t do anything bad to others and secure your new life after death.”

The cause of her father’s death was not made publlic, however, Hira’s followers were made aware of his deteriorating health through her social media posts.

On Friday, just a day before his demise, Hira shared a post with her father on Instagram, complete with a lengthy caption with his priceless advice for her. Read:

Many celebs offered their condolence to Hira in the comment section of her latest post, including actors Saba Faisal, Ahsan Khan, Ghana Ali, Momal Sheikh, and Nadia Hussain among others.

“Hira Allah apko sabr ata farmay aur uncle k darjaat buland farmay,” wrote Saba Faisal, while Ahsan Khan said, “Hira Bohat afsos. Allah Paak unke darjaat buland kare.”