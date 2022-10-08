Historic! Humanoid robot Ai-Da to address UK House of Lords

A humanoid robot named Ai-Da would make history by addressing the UK House of Lords about whether creativity in the UK is under attack by technology, Daily Mail reported.

Ai-Da, a ‘realistic’ robot artist created and built in Britain, will speak at the House of Lords next week. She’s pictured here in front of the Bodleian Library, OxfordAccording to the Daily Mail, the ‘realistic’ robotic artist Ai-Da, created and built in Britain, will speak at the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster next Tuesday, October 11, at 3:30 pm.

Ai-Da is able to converse and answer questions using a specially designed AI language model using cameras in her eyes.

Ai-Da, addressing members of the Communications and Digital Committee of the House of Lords, will talk about whether creativity is under attack by AI and technology.

She will also give evidence as part of an ongoing inquiry into the future of the creative industries, such as arts, design, fashion and music.

The special House of Lords session would include Baroness Gail Rebuck, Chair of Penguin Random House, and Lord Edward Vaizey, former MP and Culture Minister.

The humanoid robot was devised by Aidan Meller, a modern and contemporary art expert in Oxford, and built in Cornwall by Engineered Arts and programmed internationally.

Ai-Da will give a fresh perspective on the role of technology in creating art in the future, how AI art differs from what human artists produce and the limits of technology in creating art, project leaders said.

Meller, director of the Ai-Da Robot project, said that ‘Ai-Da challenges what it means to be an artist in a post-human world.’

‘Her abilities as an artist bring into question the foundations of the art world and the creative industries.

‘Ai-Da’s maiden speech at the House of Lords will help us to understand how an AI robot sees the world and what that means for the future of creativity.’

‘I believe that machine creativity presents a great opportunity for us to explore new ideas and ways of thinking,’ said Ai-Da. Ai-Da is named after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace.

