ISLAMABAD: Pakistani doctors have achieved a historic milestone on the international stage, demonstrating unprecedented success in global medical placements, ARY News reported.

Breaking past records, Pakistani medical graduates have surpassed their traditional Indian counterparts in the United States residency match program, with more than 1,400 doctors selected from across the country this year.

The growing number of Pakistani doctors moving successfully toward medical residency opportunities in the United States reflects the positive impact of improved medical education standards, updated curricula, and forward-looking policies introduced by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)

Celebrating this outstanding achievement, the President of the PMDC, Professor Dr. Rizwan Taj, noted in a statement that while Indian doctors traditionally dominated the American residency program in the past, the landscape has now successfully shifted.

Professor Taj described the substantial increase in the selection of Pakistani doctors for US residencies as a highly welcoming development.

He emphasized that the world’s most credible international medical institutions are increasingly trusting the capabilities and skills of Pakistani healthcare professionals.

He concluded by stating that this remarkable success and widespread selection are a matter of immense pride and honor for the entire nation.