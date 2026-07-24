Historic statues unearthed during Lea Market renovation in Karachi

During excavation at the historical Lea Market in Karachi, statues believed to be of historical significance have been uncovered, drawing the attention of residents and authorities.

The discovery was made during the excavation of Lea Market by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) as part of rehabilitation and infrastructure improvement work in the city’s old commercial district.

Images of the statues quickly attracted public interest, with many gathering at the site.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited Lea Market shortly after the discovery to inspect the ongoing restoration work.

During the visit, he instructed officials and the construction team to exercise extreme caution while continuing the excavation to avoid damaging any potential archaeological remains.

He also indicated to active relevant authorities, including the Department of Archaeology, so as to determine the recovered statues’ age, origin and historical significance through scientific and legal assessment.