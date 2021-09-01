Historic vaccination numbers as Pakistan jabs over 1.5 mil people today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan makes its daily record on Wednesday by jabbing against Covid 1,590,309 people in the past 24-hour period with more than a million people getting their first shots, ARY News reported citing National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) numbers.

Taking to the social media platform account today, the NCOC tweeted the highest single-day vaccine administration was carried out on Aug 31 (whose 24-hour period ends now).

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 31 Aug: 1,590,309

Total vaccine administered till now: 56,768,446

Highest single day vaccine administration carried out on 31 August! (First dose more than 1 M, second dose more than 0.5 M)!

Well done Pakistan 🇵🇰 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 1, 2021

To date, 5,678,446 Pakistanis have been vaccinated against Covid. More than 500,000 people were vaccinated for the second time today.

NCOC head Asad Umar said earlier today that 40 per cent eligible population in 20 cities of the country has been vaccinated against COVID-19 as total vaccination in the country stands at 35 per cent of the eligible population.

35% of national eligible population has recieved atleast 1 dose. Islamabad is at 69%, azad kashmir 51%, gilgit baltistan 39%, punjab 37%, khyber pakhtunkhwah 35%, sind 32% and balochistan 12% — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 1, 2021

Sharing the details from his Twitter handle, the federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar said that they had set a minimum target of 40 pc of 18 plus population being partially vaccinated by the end of August for 24 major cities.

40pc eligible population in 20 Pakistan cities vaccinated: Asad Umar

“Out of these 20 met the target. Only cities to miss the target were Hyderabad, Mardan, Nowshera, and Quetta,” he said.