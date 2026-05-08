History-chasing Barca eye title party in Liga Clasico

With the sting of Champions League disappointment fading but not forgotten, Barcelona are aiming to clinch back-to-back La Liga titles on Sunday when they host bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Leading by 11 points, Hansi Flick’s side only need a draw in the Clasico to be crowned champions again, although a victory against a Los Blancos team in crisis would keep them on course to make history — and celebrate in style.

If Barcelona win their last four league games this season, starting with the battle against Alvaro Arbeloa’s fracturing Madrid, they will match the all-time league record of 100 points.

That was first achieved by Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid in 2011-12 and followed the season after by Tito Vilanova’s Barca.

Barca’s 29 wins so far this season are the most of any side at this point, and if they win their last four games they will break the record of 32 victories in a season, shared by the Mourinho and Vilanova sides.

Should Barca beat Madrid and also Real Betis the following weekend, they will become the first team to win all their home matches in a 38-game La Liga season.

However, they are without teenage star Lamine Yamal, who is out for the next few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Brazilian winger Raphinha returned to the bench last weekend after injury but did not appear in the win at Osasuna which moved Barca to the brink of the title.

“I see the team in great shape, very focused — we’re all really looking forward to playing the Clasico,” said Barca defender Jules Kounde this week.

“We can win La Liga with a draw, but a win would be the best.”

This is the first Clasico at the partially-rebuilt Camp Nou in over three years.

In March 2023, Xavi Hernandez’s Barca snatched a late victory with Franck Kessie’s goal which helped them open up a 12-point lead on Madrid and made them virtually assured of the title.

Only once before in Clasico history has the title actually been decided by the result of the game, as could happen again this Sunday.

Real Madrid won the first of their record 36 leagues by drawing 2-2 against Barcelona in the 1931-32 season to clinch the title.

Barca are aiming to seal their 29th this weekend, with Madrid keen to postpone those celebrations by scoring a second victory over Flick’s team this season.

They are waiting to see if top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe can be involved after a thigh injury, while Vinicius Junior is expected to lead the line for Los Blancos.

“He’s the player who has given me the most problems,” said Kounde of the Brazil international.

“He’s a great player, very fast, and he changes direction constantly.”

Madrid face the Clasico in the midst of internal chaos, with Federico Valverde reportedly needing stitches after a training ground bust-up with Aurelien Tchouameni, one of a spate of such incidents.

There is great tension around Arbeloa’s side, about to finish a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

Still, for Flick’s young side, wounded in Europe but dominant domestically, beating Los Blancos to claim the title would help them finish the season on a high note.

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With Mbappe sidelined the Brazilian winger has been at his best. His match-winning brace at Espanyol last week prevented Barcelona clinching the title and saved Madrid having to give the champions a guard of honour on Sunday.