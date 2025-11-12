Hit-and-Run Horror: Food rider dies after being hit by car, crushed by truck

KARACHI: A food delivery rider was killed after being hit by a car and then crushed to death by a truck near Landi Kotal roundabout in North Nazimabad, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the car hit the young rider, causing him to fall to the ground. Meanwhile, a passing truck from behind ran over him, which resulted in his death on the spot.

The unfortunate rider was identified as 20-year-old Baber.

The police have seized the truck loaded with steel, and the driver was also taken into custody. However, the car driver fled from the scene.

Additionally, a rickshaw was also damaged in the accident, Rescue 1122 said.

The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Earlier, Karachi’s roads remained hazardous as heavy vehicles claimed hundreds of lives each year, underscoring its worsening traffic congestion and lack of safety measures.

Within one year, hundreds of lives, including women and children, have been lost due to fatal trailer, dumper and bus accidents in Pakistan’s largest city, raising grave concerns regarding enforcement and road safety in Karachi.

Rescue officials recently issued alarming figures showing that heavy vehicles have claimed 219 lives across Karachi during the past 308 days alone. Based on data released this year, 733 people have died in road accidents this year; 569 men, 72 women, 70 children and 22 girls.

Officials reported that 10,651 individuals were injured in various accidents, with 505 boys and 154 girls being affected.

Rescue data indicates that among the 219 deaths caused by heavy vehicles in 2025 alone, 40 were crushed by dumpers, 82 by trailers, 49 by water tankers, 19 by Mazda trucks and 29 by buses.

Due to an increase in heavy vehicle usage in residential and commercial areas during peak hours, accidents involving large trucks are becoming increasingly frequent.

The rising death toll has again raised serious concerns about poor traffic management in the city and an absence of safety measures designed to safeguard pedestrians and commuters.