HIV/AIDS cases sharply surge in Pakistan: Mustafa Kamal

ISLAMABAD: The federal minister for health in Pakistan has said that, following the rise of deadly HIV/AIDS cases in the country, five types of syringes have been banned in Pakistan.

The federal health minister told the National Assembly that reports have emerged of an increase in HIV cases in the capital, Islamabad, and Taunsa, a city in Punjab.

It is to be remembered that last month, the Ministry of National Health Services issued a clarification regarding media reports on HIV/AIDS cases in Islamabad, denying claims that there had been an alarming increase in the number of cases.

Explaining the reasons behind the increase in cases, Mustafa Kamal said that the reuse of used syringes had contributed to the rise in HIV/AIDS infections.

According to Mustafa Kamal, a total of 366,000 people in the country are living with HIV/AIDS, adding that HIV/AIDS is not an incurable disease.

The health minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formed a special committee to help prevent the spread of the disease.

He further said that the federal government is working with the provinces to control the disease and that the use of five types of syringes has been banned by the government.