HIV cases witness rise in Sindh during 2026: Health department

KARACHI: Sindh is reporting a sharp rise in HIV cases during 2026, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing health officials.

As per details, the total number of reported cases of HIV in Sindh has reached 894. Officials stated that 329 children were diagnosed with HIV during the current year alone, including 188 boys and 141 girls.

Health experts linked a significant number of infections to unsafe medical practices, calling for stricter enforcement of preventive measures and improved healthcare standards across the province.

They also cautioned that the long-term impact of the 2019 Rato Dero HIV outbreak continues to be felt, with cases still emerging in affected areas.

In addition, experts highlighted a growing number of infections among adults and stressed the urgent need for strengthened prevention strategies, wider awareness campaigns, and routine screening.

Authorities urged that early diagnosis and timely treatment remain key to controlling the spread of the virus, while the Health Department confirmed that screening and public awareness efforts are ongoing across Sindh.

A staggering 84,421 HIV/AIDS patients were registered across the country, the National Assembly was informed during a question hour session on March 30.

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, presented the written details regarding HIV/AIDS patients during the NA session.

In his formal written reply, the Minister stated that 84,421 individuals living with the disease have been registered under the National AIDS Control Program.

According to the Minister, the majority of these patients are from Pakistan’s most populous provinces, Punjab and Sindh.

He further noted that these patients are receiving free Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) at 98 designated treatment centers nationwide.