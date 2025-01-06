HMPV virus reaches India, three cases confirmed

NEW DELHI: Three cases of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in India, ARY News reported.

According to Indian Media, the authorities have identified two cases of the HMP virus in Bengaluru and one in Gujarat. Baengaluru cases involved two infants, a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old boy.

All three cases appeared in young children, who are currently being treated in hospitals and are in stable condition.

Experts explain that the HMP virus is a respiratory virus that causes symptoms similar to colds and flu.

A notable increase in infections attributed to human metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been observed in China, prompting the authorities to enhance their screening, detection, and isolation measures in response to unidentified pathogens.

This situation has raised alarms due to its resemblance to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports and videos circulating on social media indicate that hospitals and crematoriums are becoming inundated, with some sources claiming that multiple viruses, including influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, are concurrently in circulation.

Despite these concerns, there has been no official announcement regarding a state of emergency.

The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration has implemented a monitoring system to observe pneumonia cases of unknown origin, anticipating an increase in respiratory illnesses throughout the winter months.

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

The symptoms associated with HMPV closely resemble those of influenza and other respiratory infections. Common indicators include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In more severe instances, the virus may lead to complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia. The incubation period for HMPV typically ranges from three to six days, with symptom duration varying based on the severity of the infection.

How does HMPV spread?

HMPV transmits in a manner similar to other respiratory viruses. Transmission occurs through:

Secretions from coughing and sneezing

Close personal contact, such as handshakes or touching

Contact with contaminated surfaces followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes

HMPV presents a heightened risk to specific groups, including:

Young children

Older adults

Individuals with compromised immune systems

When should you consult a physician?

As advised by the Cleveland Clinic, it is important to seek medical attention if:

If you or your child exhibit symptoms of a respiratory infection and have an underlying condition that may heighten the risk of complications, it is important to monitor the situation closely. Should symptoms persist or deteriorate after several days, or if a fever continues for more than three days without any signs of improvement, seek medical advice.

How to Prevent HMPV?

Preventive strategies for HMPV align closely with those recommended for other respiratory infections. Consider the following guidelines: