Hogwarts Legacy 2 officially confirmed: What fans want in the open-world sequel

It’s official, a sequel to the mega-successful open-world action-RPG Hogwarts Legacy has officially been confirmed. While given its stellar commercial success, a follow-up has always felt inevitable, Warner Bros. Discovery has now confirmed official plans for a sequel.

There was no bombastic trailer or formal press release, with the news quietly delivered by the publisher in a letter to shareholders, listing a ‘second instalment of Hogwarts Legacy’ as part of its upcoming slate.

Exact plans for a release window, story, or a specific title have not yet been unveiled, but the news has naturally spurred considerable discussion among the community.

What are players wishing for from Hogwarts Legacy 2?

Whilst the first Hogwarts Legacy impressed players with its authentic rendition of the wizarding school, richly built atmosphere, and satisfying spell-slinging combat, some felt it fell slightly short in terms of RPG depth. Fans on various community forums, including Reddit, have compiled a wishlist to ensure more of the desired features make their way into the sequel.

More in-depth RPG Mechanics and A True Morality system

The use of Unforgivable Curses, like Avada Kedavra or Crucio, had a near negligible impact on the overall story and gameplay in the first instalment. In order to truly live out the experience, players are hoping for:

A Dynamic Morality/Reputation System: Characters at Hogwarts should react to the player’s choices regarding dark magic and actions.

Branching Storylines: The decisions made by the player should have an impact on the story, ultimately leading to unique endings.

House Pride: A stronger emphasis on the House Points system as well as greater distinction for the player’s choice of Hogwarts House.

More Realistic Student Life and varied coursework

While playing through classes was a part of the beginning gameplay in the first instalment of the open-world RPG, many players felt the educational aspect of Hogwarts wasn’t explored enough. Many are hoping for more of a day-to-day student experience in which players are able to partake in expanded assignments, form relationships with their professors, and grow bonds with their companions like some other famous RPG’s.

Playable Quidditch

The absence of Quidditch completely in the first game was one of the most commonly cited complaints. In-game, Quidditch was banned by Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black for the year.

After Warner Bros. Released Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions separately last year, it flopped due to low commercial sales, but this open the door wide open for Quidditch to be re-introduced into the Hogwarts Legacy 2 experience.

Given the wizarding world, and the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy is to be at the forefront of the publisher’s gaming plans, and the Hogwarts Legacy sequel will surely be one of the largest of these, but for now all eyes are now on the first official trailer.