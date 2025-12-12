Hogwarts Legacy Available for Free on Epic Games Store

If you’re a fan of the magical Wizarding World or just hunting for epic PC game deals, here’s some spellbinding news: Hogwarts Legacy, the blockbuster open-world RPG from 2023, is now completely free to claim on the Epic Games Store – but only until December 18, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET.

Announced during The Game Awards 2025, this giveaway is part of Epic’s festive Holiday Sale, making it the perfect time to dive into Hogwarts without spending a single Galleon.

Why Claim Hogwarts Legacy Free Now? Key Details and Perks

– What It Is: Step into the role of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Explore a sprawling 1800s-era wizarding world, master spells, brew potions, tame mythical beasts, and uncover ancient secrets in this immersive action-adventure game. It’s sold over 22 million copies worldwide and earned rave reviews for its stunning visuals, deep lore, and freedom to customize your magical journey.

– How to Get It: Head to the Epic Games Store, log in (or create a free account), and add *Hogwarts Legacy* to your library at no cost. Once claimed, it’s yours forever – even after the promo ends. Pro tip: If you’re seeing errors due to high demand (Epic’s servers are buzzing like a Quidditch match), try again later.

– Bonus Rewards: Play for at least two hours by December 18 to unlock exclusive in-game cosmetics, like the Chocolate Frog Back Bling in Fortnite – tying into Epic’s Harry Potter-themed celebrations across Rocket League and more.

This marks the first time Hogwarts Legacy has gone free on Epic, a rare treat for one of the best-selling games of the decade. Don’t let this enchanted offer vanish – download it today and start your adventure before the clock strikes midnight on the 18th!