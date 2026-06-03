Hojlund makes permanent move to Napoli

Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund has completed a permanent move to Napoli, the Italian club announced on Wednesday, following his loan spell from Manchester United last season.

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in 44 matches as Napoli finished second in Serie A, after failing to settle in two seasons in England.

Reports claim Napoli have sepnt 44 million euros ($51 million) to sign Hojlund. United paid Atalanta almost 80 million euros for him in 2023.

“SSC Napoli announce the conditions have been met for the permanent acquisition of… Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United,” Napoli said in a statement.

Napoli are without a coach after Antonio Conte’s departure at the end of the season. Italian media are reporting that ex-AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri is the frontrunner for the job.

Hojlund scored 26 goals in 95 appearances for United but struggled during the 2024-25 season after a promising debut campaign at Old Trafford.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish Rasmus all the very best for the future,” United said in a statement.