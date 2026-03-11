‘Hokum’ trailer reveals Adam Scott’s descent into horror in Ireland

Adam Scott’s vacation in Ireland is about to get terrifying as the actor stars in the upcoming horror film Hokum, written and directed by Damian McCarthy, who is known for his previous films Caveat (2020) and Oddity (2024).

McCarthy not only wrote both films but also handled editing on Caveat, and now he’s stepping up with what’s being called his biggest project yet. Hokum is set to be distributed by Neon, a company that has carved out a strong reputation for edgy horror.

The first full trailer for Hokum has been released ahead of the film’s world premiere at SXSW 2026. It offers a chilling glimpse of Adam Scott as Ohm Bauman, an author who travels to Ireland to scatter his parents’ ashes.

He revisits the hotel where they spent their honeymoon, only to discover that the place hides sinister secrets. The trailer drops just enough hints to make it clear that this is no ordinary hotel stay.

Scott isn’t alone in Hokum. The cast also includes Peter Coonan, David Wilmot, and Austin Amelio, rounding out a group that adds depth to McCarthy’s eerie vision. The trailer itself moves quickly, flashing creepy imagery and moments that suggest Ohm’s connection to the hotel runs deeper than anyone suspects.

Something is very wrong, but like many horror protagonists, Scott’s character digs in, setting the stage for what looks like a descent into nightmare.

Hokum will make its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 14, before heading for a wide release on May 1.

For Adam Scott, this trip to Ireland is far from relaxing. What starts as a personal journey to honor his parents soon spirals into horror, marking Hokum as a standout in Neon’s slate and giving fans a reason to pay attention.