Hold presser and end the matter, IHC judge suggests Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir Thursday heard PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking details of the cases registered against him.

During the hearing, the IHC judge asked Qaiser’s lawyer whether his client was not in a mood to hold a presser.

“Hold a press conference and end the matter,” the IHC judge quipped, at which laughter broke out in the courtroom.

During the hearing, the Islamabad police presented the record of six FIRs registered against Asad Qaiser.

On presentation of the record, the court disposed of Asad Qaiser’s application.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry announced that he was resigning from the party position and parting ways with chairman Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and member of PTI core committee Asad Umar also resigned from party positions.