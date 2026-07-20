Holiday announced on July 22

MULTAN: The Deputy Commissioner of Multan has declared a local holiday across the district on July 22 in connection with the 787th annual Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani (RA).

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Faisal Saleem, all government offices, public institutions and district-level offices in Multan will remain closed on the occasion.

The notification stated that, in exercise of the powers conferred by the Government of Punjab, the deputy commissioner has declared Wednesday, July 22, 2026, as a local holiday throughout Multan district to mark the annual Urs celebrations.

However, all departments and offices providing emergency and essential services will remain operational to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of critical services and to deal with any unforeseen situation.

The holiday has been announced to facilitate citizens and devotees wishing to participate in the religious gatherings and events being held as part of the annual Urs celebrations.

Govt issues OGRA guidelines for petroleum prices daily adjustment

Meanwhile, the federal government has issued guidelines to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for daily adjustment of the petroleum prices.

“OGRA will release new fuel prices daily on its website, while petrol and diesel prices will be attached with the average international rate of the seven working days,” according to official document.

The prices of petroleum products will be kept unchanged on Saturday and Sunday.

The OGRA will not be required government approval for announcement of the prices daily, which will be decided on the basis of the imported cost and the premium, according to the official memo. “In case of not imported, the price will be fixed on the basis of the annual average premium”.

The price of diesel will also be fixed on the imported cost and seven days average rate, as per the document.