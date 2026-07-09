ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court in Pakistan has issued a summer holiday schedule for its officers and employees, with leave to be granted in two phases of three weeks each.

According to an official notification, the holiday schedule has been approved by the Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court.

Under the issued schedule for summer vacations, the first phase of leaves will be from 13 July to 2 August 2026, while the second phase will take place from 4 August to 24 August 2026.

The heads of all departments have been directed to ensure that essential arrangements are in place to continue court operations without disruption during the holiday period.

It was also instructed to employees to complete all pending files and official work before proceeding on leave.

In addition, all officers and staff have been directed to keep their registered mobile phone numbers switched on throughout the vacations to ensure they can be contacted promptly if required.