How to finish the Huntress’ “Broodfeast” quest in Hollow Knight: Silksong

One of the trickiest sidequests in Hollow Knight: Silksong is the Huntress’ “Broodfeast” quest, which requires players to collect 60 ingredients through very specific combat conditions. While the game only gives vague hints, there are clear steps to make the process easier.

To find the Huntress in Hollow Knight: Silksong, players must first acquire the Faydown Cloak guide and reach the Putrified Ducts. Her hut is located near the lower middle section of the area. The fastest route is through the Memorium’s secret entranceway, though the caverns of Bilewater also connect after defeating Groal.

After accepting the “Broodfeast” quest, players must gather three different types of organs for the Huntress’ children:

15 Seared Organs – These require fire damage to collect. The Flintslate tool from the Deep Docks is the most reliable option, though explosive items like the Pimpillo and Wispfire Lantern also work. However, tools such as the Pollip Pouch will not count, as their poison effect ruins the meat.

35 Shredded Organs – These require spinning-type attacks. Weapons such as the Conchcutter from the Sands of Karak, Delver's Drill from the Underworks, or the Twelfth Architect's Cogwork Wheel can all be used. Alternatively, downward or charge attacks from the Architect's Crest or the Beast Crest also qualify, saving resources.

– These require spinning-type attacks. Weapons such as the Conchcutter from the Sands of Karak, Delver’s Drill from the Underworks, or the Twelfth Architect’s Cogwork Wheel can all be used. Alternatively, downward or charge attacks from the Architect’s Crest or the Beast Crest also qualify, saving resources. 10 Skewered Organs – These must be obtained with piercing attacks. Tools like the Sting Shard and Longpin are the most effective choices, with the Sting Shard being especially useful.

For farming, Hollow Knight: Silksong players will find the caverns to the right of Greymoor’s Halfway House particularly efficient, as the area spawns several weak enemies in close succession.

Once all 60 ingredients are collected, returning to the Huntress completes the quest. The reward for finishing the “Broodfeast” quest in Hollow Knight: Silksong is the Longclaw Tool, a powerful blue slot melee-focused weapon that stands out as one of the best tools in the game.

The Huntress’ “Broodfeast” sidequest is a prime example of how Hollow Knight: Silksong mixes exploration, combat variety, and hidden rewards, ensuring dedicated players are well-rewarded for their efforts.