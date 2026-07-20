Holly Willoughby announces new YouTube show

When Holly Willoughby made her first public appearance at a premiere event for her new This Morning-style YouTube show in London, she appeared ecstatic.

After leaving This Morning, the former TV golden girl excited her fans last week by revealing the logo for her new YouTube channel. At the opulent breakfast-and-lunch occasion on Monday, Holly looked chic in a gorgeous blue jacket and pants combo. The presenter wore black heels, a matching purse, and sunglasses to complete her ensemble for the event, grinning brightly before heading inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

On July 28, Holly Willoughby Together will debut as a twice-weekly program divided into five segments: Talk Together, Cook Together, Look Good Together, Better Together, and Hang Out Together.

Only a few specifics about the new program have been made public thus far. She has only posted the title and logo on Instagram, which features the words “Holly Willoughby Together” in rich pink on a lighter background. Holly has been widely anticipated to make a significant return ever since she announced her departure from This Morning back in 2023.