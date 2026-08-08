Holly Willoughby defends Meghan Markle amid brutal comparisons

Holly Willoughby has revealed her thoughts on suggestions that her new digital broadcasting venture mirrors Meghan Markle’s Netflix lifestyle programmes.

After facing significant criticism from industry critics over her independent YouTube series, Willoughby addressed criticism of both her project and the Duchess’s Netflix shows.

A Lifestyle Parallele from Day OneAfter quitting ITV in September 2023, Willoughby launched her digital platform, Holly Willoughby Together – an independently produced venture which promises lifestyle content, mental health chat and extended interviews with celebrities, such as Stanley Tucci and Katherine Ryan.

But it’s the similarities in lifestyle content of programmes launched by two previously widely popular BBC and ITV broadcasters which prompted many broadcast columnists to compare it with With Love, Meghan – the Duchess’s streaming series on the popular video site for Netflix.

Referring to Meghan’s Netflix project, which failed to wow broadcasters, he said: “But I have to defend her here, I know she got an absolute hammering, but I actually really enjoyed her show. He said that as people get older, and the industry does this, he thinks people tend to take more and more risks.

Willoughby went on to share her views that launching such ventures without a traditional broadcast backup are career-breakingly high stakes projects and stated: “Of course it’s a risk, it’s not safe, I can’t fall back on anything.

But in the age of social media, no one seems able to resist drawing parallel lines in lifestyle broadcast content between two once familiar and hugely popular telly hosts who turned their hand to content creation.