Top Action Movies

Action movies are like diving into the heart-pounding realm of cinema full of explosive show downs to high-speed chases. These adrenaline-fueled masterpieces have left an indelible mark on film history.

They are very exciting exhibits that are fascinating to the end and create an urge to view them again.

Léon: The Professional is the story of 12-year-old Mathilda who is reluctantly taken in by Léon, a professional assassin, after her family is murdered. An unusual relationship forms as she becomes his protégée and learns the assassin’s trade. It is a combustible mix that has created a niche for itself.

True Lies portrays a fearless, globe-trotting, terrorist-battling secret agent has his life turned upside down when he discovers his wife might be having an affair with a used-car salesman while terrorists smuggle nuclear war heads into the United States.

Lethal Weapon presents two newly paired cops who are complete opposites must put aside their differences in order to catch a gang of drug smugglers. It is an engrossing movie that has win hearts of millions.

Con Air narrates the story of a newly-paroled ex-con and former U.S. Ranger Cameron Poe who finds himself trapped in a prisoner-transport plane when the passengers seize control.

The Rock revolves around a mild-mannered chemist and an ex-con who must lead the counterstrike when a rogue group of military men, led by a renegade general, threaten a nerve gas attack from Alcatraz against San Francisco.

Dirty Harry shows that when a man calling himself “the Scorpio Killer” menaces San Francisco, tough-as-nails Police Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan is assigned to track down the crazed psychopath. This character has become legendary and is quoted frequently by action-film makers.

The Fugitive describes Dr. Richard Kimble, unjustly accused of murdering his wife, must find the real killer while being the target of a nationwide manhunt led by a seasoned U.S. Marshal.

Aliens describes that decades after surviving the Nostromo incident, Ellen Ripley is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony but finds herself battling the Alien Queen and her offspring.

The French Connection is the story of a pair of NYPD detectives in the Narcotics Bureau stumble onto a heroin smuggling ring based in Marseilles but stopping them and capturing their leaders proves an elusive goal.

The Terminator describes a human soldier is sent from 2029 to 1984 to stop an almost indestructible cyborg killing machine, sent from the same year, which has been programmed to execute a young woman whose unborn son is the key to humanity’s future salvation.