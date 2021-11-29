Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston calls out ‘cancel culture’

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston spoke out against “cancel culture” by saying that it has become a new sport, a foreign news agency reported.

“Cancel culture” refers to a social media term that sees someone getting banished for saying something that others may see as controversial.

The Friends star made the statement during an interview.

“Obviously, that’s a new thing that’s happening,” she said as quoted in the report. “It’s the new sport. It feels reckless, which is why I think we really wanted to explore it in the show.”

She asked: “What happens when someone gets cancelled? Where do they go? Is that it?”

Read More: Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends

Jennifer Aniston is seen playing the role of Alex Levy in the drama series The Morning Show.

“An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual,” the show’s plot on IMDB read.

The cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell and Karen Pittman.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!