Actors who made suprising return to franchises

Hollywood actors often leave their fans disappointed and angry over bidding farewell to characters they are known for. But sometimes, they make them happy or surprised by making shocking returns to the franchise.

Here are some famous stars who made shocking returns to the franchises they said goodbye to.

1. Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/James “Jimmy” Howlett

Franchise: ‘X-Men‘

Hugh Jackman first played the mutant character in 2000’s ‘X-Men’ before bidding farewell to the franchise with his standalone film ‘Logan’.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays the protagonist Deadpool in the franchise, shared the exciting news of Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in third film.

2. Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs

Franchise: ‘Fast and Furious‘

The WWE superstar-turned-Hollywood megastar was introduced in the action franchise as a Diplomatic Security Service agency in ‘Fast Five’. He quit the franchise on bad terms as he had a tussle with its leading star and producer.

Vin Diesel issued a public apology to Dwayne Johson, and asked him to return to the franchise on multiple occasion. They finally buried the hatchet and the latter made his surprising return in the first part of ‘Fast X.’

3. George Clooney and Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne.

Franchise: The Batman

George Clooney and Michael Keaton have portrayed the caped crusader in two films each. The latter’s portrayal of was well-received, whereas the former’s movies can be considered as some of the worst superhero films.

However, the duo made their return in ‘The Flash’. Michael Keaton played a leading role in the film.

4. Patrick Demsey as Dr. Derek Shepherd

Franchise: ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘

Patrick Dempsey was one of the most beloved characters in the medical drama show. However, the character was killed on-screen in the 25th episode of the 11th season.

He returned to the show for a few episodes as part of the titular character Meredith Grey’s dream sequence.

His return was a breath of fresh air for all Grey’s fans.

5. Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar

Franchise: ‘Fast and Furious‘

Gal Gadot debuted in the fourth film and got killed off-screen in ‘Fast and Furious 6‘. However, the fans were shocked after seeing the character alive and kicking in ‘Fast X‘.

She will reprise role in the second part.

