Hollywood celebrities who worked in restaurants

It is never easy for one to get a big break in the showbiz industry and some Hollywood celebrities have worked in restaurants before they rose to stardom.

Here we take a look some stars who have worked in eateries before they were seen on the silver screen or recording smash hits.

1. Madonna

Before she was the “Queen of Pop”, Madonna worked at an outlet of a global food chain before getting fired. After stepping into the music industry, the icon has since then recorded 14 albums and is a Hall of Famer as well.

2. Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe, who won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius in Gladiator, was an employee of a diner in Sydney city of Australia at a young age.

Read More: Hollywood celebrities share their best and worst Christmas gifts

3. Chris Pratt

The US-born actor is well known for his work in projects such as Jennifer’s Body, Zero Dark Thirty and the Guardians of the Galaxy. The 42-year-old worked as a waiter in an American seafood restaurant chain before becoming a successful actor.

4. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was a waitress of an eatery in New York City and was able to save money to buy herself a Gucci bag!

5. Jennifer Aniston

She is one of the most well known celebrities in Hollywood. She got her big break in sitcom Friends and played the role of Rachel Green. Ironically, her character worked in the famous Central Perk café of the show as well.

Moreover, Eva Mendes along with Chris Rock, Nicki Minaj, Sandra Bullock, Mariah Carey, Jon Hamm, Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Fox, Sarah Silverman are among the Hollywood celebrities who have worked in restaurants as well.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!