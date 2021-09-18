Nine fantastic movies about space travel

Making movies about space has aroused tremendous interest of movie-goers and some very good productions have come to the fore in this respect.

This genre is not new but has always remained the subject matter of fantasy movie producers who have created spectacular movies that are highly rated.

This is an engaging subject because it touches the extreme borders of disbelief though it is much nearer to human existence.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Another one of the most influential films of all time, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 epic is responsible for many of the most popular space travel tropes seen currently. The film was a pioneer in special effects and went on to win the Oscar in that category while being nominated for another three.

The Martian

It’s rare that a popular book gets adapted into a fantastic movie, but The Martian succeeded where many fail. The 2015 Ridley Scott film stars Matt Damon as an astronaut stranded on Mars, fighting to survive with the few resources he has.

Gravity

This space thriller was one of the big winners at the 2014 Academy Awards taking home seven Oscars while being nominated for another three. While the fighting-for-survival subject matter may not make you want to board a space shuttle, the phenomenal visuals and sound design truly make it feel like you’re experiencing life outside of Earth.

Blade Runner

Following a special agent chasing violent androids through space, Blade Runner is about as exciting as it comes. The 1982 film was a hit on its release and decades later is experiencing resurgence in popularity as Ridley Scott plans out further sequels.

Interstellar

Another film that explores environmentalism, Interstellar follows a team of researchers travelling through wormholes to find a new home for humanity when Earth becomes uninhabitable. The Christopher Nolan epic was nominated for five Oscars, winning one.

Armageddon

The story of a blue-collar worker sent into space to save the planet, Armageddon is considered one of the most exciting disaster movies in existence. With a star-studded cast led by director Michael Bay, the movie not only features an exciting plot, but also everyone’s favourite Aerosmith song.

Mission to Mars

If the title didn’t give it away, Mission to Mars is another film about travel to the red planet. Directed by Brian De Palma, the movie’s plot surrounds a mission to rescue survivors of a Mars voyage gone wrong. De Palma goes out of his way to explore just how empty space is and the effect that can have on those travelling through it.

Europa Report

Europa Report uses fictional found footage to tell the story of the first crewed mission to Jupiter’s moons. It explores travelling deeper into space than humanity has ever been in an effort to find life elsewhere in our solar system. Rich in science and made with a budget of only $10 million, the film is a unique telling of interstellar travel.

Stargate

The original Stargate film, released in 1994, spawned a popular franchise with hundreds of television episodes, multiple movies, and even a cartoon. The series all began with a journey to an Egypt-like planet ruled by Ra.

The writer Nida Faraz is a freelance contributor