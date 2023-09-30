Hollywood Movies highlighting Friendship

Human existence predominantly revolves around the fundamental concept of friendship and this characteristic has played a highly prominent role in human history.

Friendships imply supporting each other through good times and bad, helping humans move forward in life. Such bonds of friendship are so precious that they often appear in popular culture. From absurd comedies to period dramas, this concept also amply reflects in movies and some of them leave a strong legacy.

50/50 (2011)

Adam’s (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) life is turned upside down when he is diagnosed with a rare spinal cancer. Written by Will Reiser, 50/50 recounts his own experience with the disease through the evolution of Adam and Kyle’s friendship following the diagnosis. Kyle is played by Reiser’s real-life friend Seth Rogen.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Despite the difficulties he’s faced since birth, Forrest (Tom Hanks) remains a caring and optimistic boy with eyes only for his one friend, Jenny (Robin Wright). Growing up, Forrest yearns to leave his native Alabama and see the world. His subsequent adventures create strong bonds with new friends, but test his loyalty.

The Help (2011)

At the dawn of the 1960s civil rights movement, a young white girl named Skeeter (Emma Stone) decides to write a book about the racism African-American women (Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis) serving wealthy Mississippi families face on a daily basis. Despite their differences, the illicit project unites the women and will forever transform the dynamics of their city.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is accused of killing his wife and her lover, a crime he didn’t commit. Unjustly sentenced to two life sentences in Shawshank Prison, Dufresne forms a strong friendship with another inmate named Red (Morgan Freeman).

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Zak (Zack Gottsagen) has Down syndrome. One day, he decides to run away from the care facility where he lives to realise his childhood dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Along the way, he meets an escaped criminal named Tyler (Shia LaBeouf) and the latter ends up becoming his trainer and an unlikely friend for all times to come.

It (2017)

For years, the small town of Derry, Maine, has been terrorized by a scary, shape-shifting creature (Bill Skarsgård) that emerges from the sewers every 27 years to feed on its favourite fare, children’s fears. In the summer of 1989, seven friends decide to put an end to this deadly cycle and unite to rid the town for good of the monster haunting their thoughts.

The Secret Garden (2020)

After losing her parents, Mary (Dixie Egerickx) moves from India to her uncle’s (Colin Firth) manor in the English countryside. Together with her cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst) and friend Dickon (Amir Wilson), she happens upon a secret garden overflowing with magic that sets their imaginations free.