Hollywood movies with zero chemistry in leading pairs

Hollywood lovers adore closeness in the leading pairs that adds tremendous attraction to a movie. People are moved by a good romance and some actors just seem to spark something magical when they act together.

Some on-screen couples just have great chemistry and that is extremely palpable to the audiences.

But at times it also happens that there exists zero chemistry between the leading couple and they act like machines and at times very awkwardly.

Many on-screen couples lack this chemistry to the point where it can be uncomfortable to watch.

Bella Swan and Edward Cullen

Our favourite teen vampires in the ‘Twilight’ saga, played by Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, even dated in real life, but that still did not change the fact that they had zero chemistry on the big screen.

Elise Clifton-Ward and Alexander Pearce/ Frank Tupelo

In 2010 we could see Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp co-starring in ‘The Tourist.’ The unlikely “Deppelina” on-screen couple just were not really into each other in real life and we can see that in their lack of chemistry in the movie.

Benjamin Button and Daisy Fuller

Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett play this couple in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’(2008). The whole romance was termed plain awkward by a number of critics.

Andrea “Andy” Sachs and Nate Cooper

Anne Hathaway and Adrian Grenier play this couple in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006), but it is a couple that no viewer appreciated as they look completely detached on screen.

Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson make an odd couple in ‘The Hunger Games’(2012). Some say they look more like siblings than lovers.

Abigail “Abby” Richter and Mike Chadway

Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler do not make a great couple. Just watch ‘The Ugly Truth’ (2009) to find out the lack of chemistry between them.

Here is my list of zero chemistry couples! what is yours?

The writer Nida Faraz is a freelance contributor

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!