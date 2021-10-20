Hollywood singer Kanye West renounces his name, now officially ‘Ye’

The famous Hollywood rapper and musician, Kanye West, has given up his official title Kanye Omari West due to personal reasons and has officially taken a new identity as ‘Ye’.

The 44-year-old Grammy-winner had once cited biblical reasons saying the word ‘ye’ is quoted galore in the holy book, but has disclosed nothing in particular for filing for a change of name and being granted the same by a Los Angeles court.

However, Ye has been his nickname for a long time and it doesn’t come as a shock for he has also released an eponymous album by the name back in 2018.

In a radio interview back in 2018 when his album by the same title ‘Ye’ was released, he said “…’ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it’s I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.”

“It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything,” Ye said.

Ye has remained in the spotlight for years for reasons other than his songs and stardom. He had also filed for bankruptcy few years back and remained top news item in Hollywood.

Just recently, Ye’s wife and celebrity Kim Kardashian, of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians, filed for divorce after being with him for the past decade.

