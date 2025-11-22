Hollywood star Tom Cruise set to return to the screen with multiple projects

American actor and film producer Tom Cruise announced his upcoming projects.

In a recent announcement, the Hollywood star said that several sequels and new films are in development.

The highly anticipated project Top Gun 3 is said to be on a waiting list till 2028 for its production to begin, as director Joseph Kosinski is occupied with a Miami Vice reboot and an untitled UFO movie, which might delay the sequel’s filming schedule.

Cruise is also teaming up with Christopher McQuarrie for Broadsword, a World War II film following a marine captain who becomes the sole survivor of an S.O.E. operation after crashing in France. The release date has yet to be announced.

In another movie sequel, Edge of Tomorrow 2, is set to start filming in late 2026. Cruise will reprise his role alongside Emily Blunt, promising fans more high-octane action and sci-fi thrills in the follow-up to the original blockbuster.

Cruise is also expected to collaborate with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu for an untitled film described as a “brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions.” The movie is scheduled for release in late 2026 and promises unexpected twists.

Finally, Cruise is exploring a sequel to his 1990 action hit Days of Thunder, with talks ongoing at Paramount. While the script is still in development, the project could join Top Gun 3 as one of his next major cinematic ventures.