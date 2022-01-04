Hollywood stars Jimmy Fallon test positive for coronavirus

Hollywood actors Jimmy Fallon and Whoopi Goldberg have both tested positive for coronavirus, a report by US-based news agency CNN stated.

The actor and talk show host, in an Instagram post, stated that he showed mild symptoms on the first day of his holidays. He added that he was vaccinated and had a booster administered as well.

Moreover, Jimmy Fallon thanked the healthcare workers for their tireless efforts to get the people vaccinated. Moreover, he thanked a media outlet for considering the testing process in a serious matter and putting him under isolation.

On the other end, Joy Behar – who hosts the show “The View” alongside Whoopi Goldberg – announced that her co-host tested positive as well. She said that the Ghost star showed mild symptoms.

.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: “Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.” Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn — The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022

Behar, speaking about the matter, said that was no place like home to spend the holidays and the health situation has put them where they are during the festive season.

Extending new year wishes, she added that the shows were being remotely and hoped things would get back to normal within a week.

