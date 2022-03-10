Cameron Diaz talks about “Never” washing her face

Hollywood actor and author Cameron Diaz admitted to never washing her face to reject the complicated beauty regime.

The Charlie’s Angels star admitted to having been doing this over the past couple of years.

“I don’t care,” Cameron Diaz said. “It’s literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis… like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like. “I literally do nothing. I, like, never wash my face.”

The celebrity joked about putting “billion products” on her face twice a month.

“One time works, right?’ Like, is that all I have to do?” the 49-year-old commented.

The Hollywood actor admitted to being exploited and objectified in the past but her perspective has changed.

“I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important,” she said. “I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to.”

Cameron Diaz added: “I have bought into all of them myself at certain times. It’s hard not to.”

