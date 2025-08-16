Holographic police officers deployed in Seoul to prevent crimes

SEOUL: In an innovative step to improve public safety and control crimes, South Korea has brought life-sized holographic police officers on the roads of its capital city, Seoul.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is leading this dynamic initiative. The aim is to enhance a sense of security among citizens while utilizing advanced technology for crime prevention.

According to updates, the holographic police officers are uniformed and standing approximately 170 centimeters tall. They appear in night time between 7 PM and 10 PM at Jodong No. 3 Park, a busy public place in central Seoul.

These holographic officers keep sending pre-recorded message to the visitors, reminding them that the area and they are in constant monitoring, and that the swift action will be taken in case of any theft or other criminal activity.

These technological holographic police officers are the development of the UK-based firm Hologramica.

Last year, in October 2024, the piolet project was launched and these 3D holograms are part of it. However, the holograms are not able to physically catch or detain suspects, their presence has had a significant psychological impact.

After the installation of holographic officers in Seoul, the Metropolitan Police has released the report, indicating 22 percent reduction in incidents.

Read More: Spanish couple misses Puerto Rico flight over AI Visa advice

Chief Ahn Dong-Hyun of Jungbu Police Station described the hologram security as a “smart security device” that not only discourages troublesome behavior but also reassures the public.

Officials are now thinking to expand the use of artificial intelligence and holographic technology to other regions, considering the areas and future assessments.

Despite the initial success of the initiative in minimisnig crime, public has mixed reactions, with some citizens expressing indifference toward the virtual officers.

Nonetheless, authorities describe the project as future step towards security, and reducing criminal activities using AI and updated technology.