Holy Kaaba adorned with new Kiswa in Makkah, see video and photos

MAKKAH: The annual ceremony to replace the Kiswa, the cloth covering the Holy Ka’aba, was held at the Grand Mosque of Makkah on Sunday night.

The staff of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mosque changed the Kiswa.

The chosen team from the General Administration of King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kiswa of the Holy Ka’aba took down the old cloth and then put a new on in place.

The Ka’aba cloth is made of 670 kg of high-quality silk, 120 kg of gold threads, and 100 kg of silver threads, Deputy Head of the General Presidency for the Grand Mosque Affairs Dr Saad bin Mohammad Al Mohaimeed said in a statement.

A total of 200 Saudi craftsmen were employed to produce the Kiswa at King Abdulaziz Complex, he said.

The Kiswa is changed on 9th Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat.

Watch the video here: