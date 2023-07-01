Holy Quran desecration in Sweden a clear act of provocation: EU

GENEVA: The EU on Saturday said desecrating a copy of the holy Quran or any other holy book is offensive, disrespectful and a clear act of provocation.

The remarks came after a man desecrated a copy of the holy Quran under police protection in front of a Stockholm mosque last Wednesday.

The desecration was timed to coincide with Eid al-Adha, celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

“Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe,” Nabila Massrali, the EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement.

“The EU joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the desecrating the holy book by an individual in Sweden. This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union,” she stated.

“It is even more deplorable that such an act was carried out on the important Muslim celebration of Eid al Adha,” EU spokesperson said.

Protest rallies held in Iran, Iraq and other parts of the world against Sweden incident. The OIC has summoned a session in Jeddah next week after incident of desecration of the holy Quran.