Import of Holy Quran subjected to NOC

The federal government has set a condition to import copies of the Holy Quran subject to NOC from the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs or the relevant provincial authority, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After the approval of the federal cabinet, the commerce ministry issued a notification regarding the amendment in the Import Policy Order 2022 to allow the import of the Holy Quran subject to NOC.

However, the NOC condition will not be applied to the imports of the Holy Quran printed in Islamic countries.

READ: PUNJAB MAKES HOLY QURAN TEACHING WITH TRANSLATION MANDATORY IN UNIVERSITIES



In October, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet had approved the import of copies of the Holy Quran.

The Ministry of Commerce had presented a summary of amendments in Import Policy Order 2022 to allow the import of the Holy Quran subject to NOC from the relevant federal or provincial authority.

READ: GOVT ORDERED TO MAKE AVAILABLE CERTIFIED COPIES OF HOLY QURAN

The summary was presented under the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC), directing the federal and provincial authorities to ensure only error-free printing, publishing, recording and import of copies of the Holy Quran.

After a detailed discussion, the meeting chaired by Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar approved the summary of the amendment.

Comments