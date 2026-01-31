Home Alone: Remembering late caste members

The film Home Alone remained forever holiday film. It first hit the theatres in 1990, and since then it has remain staple of family movie nights. In the last three decades, several actors and actresses from its cast are no longer with us.

Here’s a look back at the stars we’ve lost and the legacy they left behind.

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara played Kevin’s mother, Kate McCallister in the iconic Christmas film.

She died on January 30, following a brief illness cause of death has not been shared, though she had previously revealed living with situs inversus totalis, a rare congenital condition. Beyond Home Alone, she became a comedy icon with Schitt’s Creek.

Roberts Blossom

Roberts Blossom portrayed Old Man Marley – Kevin’s mysterious neighbour who becomes a friend and ultimately teaches him about family and forgiveness. He died in 2011 from a stroke at age 87.

Billie Bird

Billie Bird appeared as the airport ticket agent during Kate’s frantic journey home. She died in 2002 from Alzheimer’s disease at age 94.

Ralph Foody

Ralph Foody delivered the iconic line, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.” He died in 1999 from cancer at age 71.

John Candy

John Candy played Gus Polinski, the Polka King of the Midwest, who helps Kate McCallister get back to Kevin. He died in 1994 from a heart attack (myocardial infarction) while filming in Mexico. A comedy legend, he also starred in Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains & Automobiles.

All these actors and actresses have made Home Alone memorable.