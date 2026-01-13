'Home Alone' star arrested, faces six months in prison

Home Alone star and veteran actor Daniel Stern has been formally charged with a misdemeanour count of soliciting prostitution.

According to Ventura County authorities, the incident occurred on December 10, 2025, at a hotel in Camarillo during a police sting operation. While Stern was not arrested at the scene, he was issued a citation.

On January 12, 2026, the Ventura County District Attorney’s office officially filed the charge. Under California law, a conviction for this offence can lead to up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Neither Stern nor his representatives have publicly commented on the matter.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Stern revealed that his artistic work is bringing him full circle with his most famous role. The current owners of the original “Home Alone” house in Winnetka, Illinois, commissioned him to create a bronze sculpture for the property. Stern noted that the piece will be a self-portrait memorialising the iconic scene where a tarantula crawls onto his face.

This legal development followed a health scare in October 2025, when Stern was hospitalised after an emergency call to his residence. A representative later confirmed that he was released shortly after and has been recovering well.

Meanwhile, the Home Alone franchise continued to capture public interest. Recent reports analysed the inflation-adjusted cost of Kevin McCallister’s luxury trip to New York in the sequel, and Macaulay Culkin recently shared that his own children have only just begun to discover and react to his famous childhood role.