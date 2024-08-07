Home dept delegates arms licence powers to DCs

LAHORE: In a revolutionary move, the Punjab Home Department has delegated several powers related to arms licences to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) for enhanced public convenience.

According to the spokesman, this delegation is formalized under the Punjab Arms Rules 2023. The newly issued notification grants Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and the Deputy Secretary (Judicial) of the Home Department authority over various arms licences functions.

This includes the transfer of individual licences on an inheritance basis, changes to weapon/bore categories, increasing ammunition limits, and issuing duplicate licences.

This initiative aims to reduce the need for residents of distant districts to travel to Lahore for these services, as Deputy Commissioners will now handle the processing of such applications within their respective districts.