How to get Rs.10 million to build or buy your home

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has allowed non-banking financial institutions to offer subsidized home loans for the Prime Minister’s ‘Apna Ghar’ program, in a move aimed at widening access to finance for people who struggle to secure loans from traditional banks.

The Federal Government of Pakistan has approved the addition of lending Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) as Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) under the Apna Ghar Program (PM-APG).

Under the scheme, non-bank house finance and investment finance companies will be able to offer home loans of up to Rs.10 million, while microfinance companies can offer loans of up to Rs.5 million.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the move and emphasized that the inclusion of NBFCs would not only increase the accessibility of housing finance but also strengthen Pakistan’s non-bank financial sector.

Officials believe that the inclusion of NBFCs will provide people with additional channels to access subsidized housing finance, especially those with limited access to conventional banking services.

NBFCs are seen as having wider outreach and more flexible lending models, making it easier to serve low- and middle-income households.

The Prime Minister’s Apna Ghar Program aims to promote affordable housing by providing mark-up subsidies and risk coverage for housing finance.

Under the scheme, eligible first-time home buyers can acquire loans for a maximum period of 20 years at a subsidized markup rate of 5 percent for the first 10 years.

To support the extension, the SECP has introduced a regulatory framework allowing eligible NBFCs to extend housing finance using their own funds or in partnership with commercial banks, development finance institutions, and other NBFCs.

SECP has also issued detailed guidelines covering eligibility criteria, operational procedures, prudential requirements, and monitoring mechanisms, saying the measures are intended to ensure responsible and sustainable financing.