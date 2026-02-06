Homebound Actor Vishal Jethwa Paired Opposite Aneet Padda In Shakti Shalini; Read More

Riding high on the success of her debut film Saiyaara, Aneet Padda was quickly signed on by the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) for its next big outing.

She will headline Shakti Shalini, a spin-off from the Stree universe, which was officially announced in the end-credits of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma last year.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in March, and ahead of the shoot, an interesting casting update has emerged: Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa has reportedly joined the project as Aneet’s onscreen romantic interest.

As per a report by India Today, Vishal Jethwa, who earned widespread praise for his performance alongside Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in Homebound, India’s official Oscar entry, has come on board the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

He is said to be paired opposite Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini, though his role reportedly goes far beyond a standard love interest. The report notes that His character will play a key emotional and narrative role, acting as both a catalyst and counterpoint to the protagonist’s journey,” adding an intriguing layer to the film and promising something refreshingly unexpected for audiences.

Expand

Shakti Shalini will reunite Vishal Jethwa and Aneet Padda for the second time on screen. The duo was earlier seen together in Salaam Venky (2022), where their warm chemistry caught the audience’s attention.

Interestingly, the two also share a professional link, with both actors getting their major breakthroughs through Yash Raj Films. While Aneet shot to fame with Saiyaara, Vishal left a strong impression with his intense, power-packed turn in Mardaani 2 opposite Rani Mukerji.

Vishal Jethwa

© YRF

Shakti Shalini will become the fifth instalment in Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe, following Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2, and Thamma.

Much like Stree, the upcoming film is designed as a female-led horror comedy. It is also expected to play a crucial role in setting the stage for the franchise’s final two large-scale crossover events, referred to as the ‘Mahayudhs’.