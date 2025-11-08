Honda to recall over 406,000 US vehicles

Honda Motor is recalling 406,290 vehicles in the U.S. over a manufacturing flaw that could cause aluminium alloy wheels to detach, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The recall covers certain model 2016-2021 Civic vehicles that contain the 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels sold as accessories, the U.S. auto regulator said.

The dealers will inspect the wheels and replace the hubs and wheels as necessary, free of charge, NHTSA added.

Honda buys stake in India’s OMC Power

Indian renewables firm OMC Power, backed by Japan’s Mitsui & Co and Chubu Electric Power, said on Monday that automaker Honda Motor has acquired a stake in the company to jointly develop clean energy storage batteries.

OMC Power did not disclose the size of the stake or financial details. The deal marks Honda’s entry into India’s distributed clean energy industry.

OMC Power Chief Executive Rohit Chandra said Chubu holds slightly over 30% in the company, while Mitsui owns more than 26%. Together with Honda, the three Japanese companies hold about 70% of the firm.

The Indian company is also looking to raise about 25 billion to 30 billion rupees ($284.4 million-$341.3 million) in debt over the next three years and is in talks with State Bank of India and several international lenders, Chandra said.

The money raised from both Honda and through debt will go towards the company’s plan to build 1 gigawatt of distributed clean energy in the next three years, Chandra said.

Distributed energy systems supply power to specific sites or areas on a smaller scale and can function either connected to or isolated from the wider grid.

OMC Power operates more than 500 renewable energy plants across northern and central India and supplies electricity to telecom companies, healthcare providers, small- and medium-sized businesses and rural houses via mini-grids and battery storage.

As part of the deal, OMC Power will repurpose Honda’s detachable and portable batteries, originally used in electric two- and three-wheeler vehicles for storage-based clean energy.