Yo Yo Honey Singh announces collaboration with Pakistan’s Wahab Bugti, Sahiban

Indian singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh announced his next international album ‘Glory’, confirming the collaboration with ‘Coke Studio’ Pakistan’s fame Wahab Bugti and Sahiban.

Rapper Honey Singh is all set with his next multi-lingual album, titled ‘Glory’, featuring artists from all over the world, including Pakistan.

Pakistani singers Wahab Bugti and Sahiba, who rose to fame with ‘Coke Studio’, will team up with Italian artist Laioung and American rapper Handles, on songs ‘Beeba’ and ‘Rap God’ respectively, confirmed Singh in the tracklist post on Instagram.

Highlighting the cross-border collaboration, seasoned musician and producer of the show, Zulfiqar J. Khan, aka Xulfi, wrote on the social site, “Cheers to the new timelines art can create. Infinite love to the bridges being made. Our artists from Sibi, Balochistan and Thar, Sindh being represented here is extraordinarily beautiful.”

“My best wishes for Honey Singh and his music,” Xulfi added.

The 18-track ‘Glory’, touted as a ‘musical explosion’ by the rapper himself, is all set for worldwide release on August 26.

“Glory is like a musical diary of my journey over the years, blending sounds and styles that defy limits. This album is all about crossing borders and setting new trends,” Singh said about the album in a statement.

For the unknown, Bugti is best acclaimed for season 14’s chartbuster ‘Kana Yaari’, with Kaifi Khalil and Eva B, whereas, Sahiban is one half of the Sindhi duo Marvi Sahiban, who made their debut with the latest season’s Sindhi-language banger ‘Aayi Aayi’, also featuring Babar Mangi and Noman Rajper.