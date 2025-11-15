Honey Singh returns to Dubai to start global tour

The city that helped Yo Yo Honey Singh to achieve global recognition is an excellent place for him to begin a new chapter in his music journey.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, the hitmaker, is returning to the place where he shaped his career, the Arena in Dubai, to commence his 2026 World Tour on February 6.

Dubai is far beyond being solely a stop on Honey Singh’s trip; it was the starting point for his rise to international fame.

Brown Rang, the music video for his debut solo song, filmed in Dubai against the magnificent Burj Khalifa, catapulted him to global fame and ushered in a new cultural force that possibly unifies East and West.

“Every city on this world tour has a story, from the beats born in Delhi to the rhythms inspired by London, LA, and beyond, but Dubai lies very close to my heart,” Honey Singh said. “This tour is my musical autobiography, where each show will reveal a chapter of my journey and will tell a story of music, passion, and the people who made it possible to get me where I am today.”

However, My Story World Tour 2026 by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the international concert series, is billed as marking the artist’s growth over nearly two decades.

Moreover, Honey’s musical legacy has been both revolutionary and extensively imitated, ranging from recreating Indian pop and hip-hop to establishing a genre that combines sound-based and Punjabi culture and foreign rap influences.

Furthermore, a leading entertainment firm has partnered with Dubai Calendar to assist with the Dubai show. The tour’s Dubai premiere was the product of tight collaboration between Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, Blu Blood’s Managing Director and CEO.

Tickets for the event in Dubai, billed as a night of excitement, nostalgia, and pure musical spectacle, will go on sale on Monday, November 17. Fans can sign up for pre-sales on the district. Beginning Sunday, November 16th.