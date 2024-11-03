web analytics
Pakistan beat Australia to reach Hong Kong Sixes final

Pakistan defeated Australia by four wickets to qualify for the final of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, played at Mong Kok on Sunday. 

Pakistan captain Faheem Ashraf won the toss and chose to field first in the first semi-final of the Hong Kong sixes.

Australia scored 107 runs in the allotted 6 overs against the Green Shirts.

For Australia, Dan Christian played an explosive 42-run innings off just 8 balls, while Jack Wood scored 36 runs. Pakistan’s captain Faheem Ashraf took the only wicket.

Chasing the target, Pakistan started aggressively. Asif Ali scored 32 runs off 8 balls, while Muhammad Akhlaq also contributed 32 runs from 10 balls. Captain Faheem Ashraf scored 19, and Aamer Yamin added 24 runs.

Andrew Fekete and Fawad Khan each took one wicket for Australia.

It is to be noted that Pakistan are unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the Hong Kong Sixes. They started their campaign with a 13-run victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) before humbling arch-rivals India by six wickets.

On Saturday, Muhammad Akhlaq’s swashbuckling half-century, coupled with a disciplined bowling performance powered Pakistan to thump South Africa by 17 runs and qualify for the Hong Kong Sixes semi-finals at Mission Road Ground.

Put into bat first, Pakistan accumulated a formidable total of 105/3 in the allotted six overs.

