Vikrant Gupta compares Pakistan and India’s test performance

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta drew an interesting comparison between Pakistan India’s recent performance in Test cricket.

Gupta took to X to dissect the sudden change in the archrivals’ Test performance as Pakistan host England while India is playing against New Zealand in a home Test series.

“The last 10 days have turned the cricket world upside down: India lost a Test, Pakistan won a Test with lesser-known players, India on brink of another defeat and Pakistan on verge of another win. Waqt waqt ki baat hai but waqt kisi ke liye rukta nahi,” he wrote in the post.

Vikrant Gupta’s post came amid Pakistan’s strong comeback in the PAK v ENG Test series after they faced a humiliating defeat in the first Test earlier this month.

England defeated Pakistan by an inning and 47 runs in Multan, leading to a major change in the Pakistan squad including the exclusion of star batter Babar Azam, and pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback in the second Test as they defeated the hosts by 152 runs to level the series 1-1 in Multan.

The hosts are in a strong position in the third and series-deciding PAK v ENG game after spinners took three wickets to put England under pressure after Pakistan’s crucial 77-run lead on the second day.

At the Stumps on Day 2, England were 24/3, trailing Pakistan by 53 runs with Harry Brook and Joe Root unbeaten on three and five, respectively.

On the other hand, New Zealand ended Day 2 of the second IND v NZ Test on 198/5 in their second inning, and lead India by 301 runs.

Earlier, Mitchell Santer bagged seven wickets to bowl out India for 156 in their first inning after the visitors posted a 259-run total on the board at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

It is worth noting here that New Zealand lead the three-match IND v NZ series 1-0 after securing an eight-wicket win for their first test victory in India since 1988 last week.